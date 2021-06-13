Weather Forecast For Bagdad
BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 107 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 109 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 108 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.