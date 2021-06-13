Weather Forecast For Bagdad

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 109 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 16 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 108 °F, low 80 °F Windy: 16 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.