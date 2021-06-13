Cancel
Bagdad, AZ

Weather Forecast For Bagdad

Bagdad Digest
 9 days ago

BAGDAD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0aSvNWbD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bagdad, AZ
With Bagdad Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

