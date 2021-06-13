Cancel
Meade, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Meade

Meade Times
MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvNViU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

