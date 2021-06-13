Daily Weather Forecast For Meade

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 16 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



