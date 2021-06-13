Cancel
Glendale, OR

Sunday rain in Glendale: Ideas to make the most of it

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 9 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Glendale, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSvNUpl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale, OR
