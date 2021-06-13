Sunday rain in Mill City: Ideas to make the most of it

(MILL CITY, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mill City Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mill City:

Sunday, June 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



