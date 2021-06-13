Cancel
Sundance, WY

Sundance is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Sundance Voice
 9 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sundance. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sundance:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvNQIr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

