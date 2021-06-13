Cancel
Hancock, ME

Sunday rain in Hancock: Ideas to make the most of it

Hancock News Flash
 9 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hancock Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hancock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvNPQ800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hancock Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hancock: Tuesday, June 22: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly
3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Hancock

(HANCOCK, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hancock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!