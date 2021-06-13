4-Day Weather Forecast For Montague
MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy Fog
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
