Montague, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Montague

Posted by 
 9 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvNNtu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy Fog

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Montague, MA
Montague Updates

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MONTAGUE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Montague. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!