Martin, SD

Sunday set for rain in Martin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 9 days ago

(MARTIN, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Martin Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Martin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvNM1B00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Martin, SD
ABOUT

With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

