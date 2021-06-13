Cancel
Boron, CA

Boron Weather Forecast

BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvNJN000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 65 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Boron

(BORON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Boron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Tuesday has sun for Boron — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BORON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Boron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.