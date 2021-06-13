Weather Forecast For Naalehu

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 24 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.