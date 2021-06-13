Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.