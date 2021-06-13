Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naalehu, HI

Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Posted by 
Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 9 days ago

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aSvNIUH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
2
Followers
64
Post
295
Views
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naalehu, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(NAALEHU, HI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Naalehu Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.