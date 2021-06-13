Jeffersonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
