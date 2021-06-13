4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.