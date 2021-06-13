4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



