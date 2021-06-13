Cancel
Renovo, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Renovo

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
 9 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvNBJC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Renovo, PA
Related