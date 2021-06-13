Cancel
Wrangell, AK

Sunday rain in Wrangell: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wrangell Journal
 9 days ago

(WRANGELL, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wrangell Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wrangell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aSvN9cz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wrangell, AK
With Wrangell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Wrangell, AK
