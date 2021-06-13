Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook, MN

A rainy Sunday in Cook — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 9 days ago

(COOK, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cook Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvN8kG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cook News Flash

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
5
Followers
90
Post
249
Views
ABOUT

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cook, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cook, MNPosted by
Cook News Flash

Cook Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cook: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Cook, MNPosted by
Cook News Flash

Cook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cook: Monday, June 21: Chance of Rain Showers; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24:
Cook, MNPosted by
Cook News Flash

Take advantage of Monday sun in Cook

(COOK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.