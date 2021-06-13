Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman, ND

Bowman Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 9 days ago

BOWMAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0aSvN7rX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
6
Followers
70
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowman, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowman Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Friday sun alert in Bowman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.