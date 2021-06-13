Weather Forecast For Preston
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
