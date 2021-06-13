Cancel
Preston, MN

Weather Forecast For Preston

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 9 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvN6yo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

