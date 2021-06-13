Cancel
Stratford, TX

Stratford Weather Forecast

Stratford Times
 9 days ago

STRATFORD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvN56500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stratford, TX
With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

