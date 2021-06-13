Cancel
Burwell, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burwell

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 9 days ago

BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvN4DM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

