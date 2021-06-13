4-Day Weather Forecast For Burwell

BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



