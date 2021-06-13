Buras Daily Weather Forecast
BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.