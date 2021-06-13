Cancel
Syracuse, KS

Syracuse is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Syracuse Times
 9 days ago

(SYRACUSE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Syracuse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Syracuse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvMztX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Syracuse, KS
With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

