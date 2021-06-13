Cancel
Stamford, NY

Weather Forecast For Stamford

Stamford Post
 9 days ago

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSvMy0o00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

