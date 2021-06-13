Weather Forecast For Stamford

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



