Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.