Edison Daily Weather Forecast
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.