Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ackley, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Ackley

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 9 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ackley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ackley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvMsiS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
3
Followers
80
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ackley, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

Ackley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ackley: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(ACKLEY, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ackley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.