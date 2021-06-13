Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, NE

Bridgeport Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 9 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvMoQm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
18
Followers
78
Post
671
Views
ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related