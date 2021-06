The rivalry between Brooks and Bryson has been there for a while, it’s nothing new. I remember something between them in 2019 in one of the playoff events. The two of them are getting a lot of coverage out of it but there are 150 golfers and 150 caddies out there every week. If you were in an office building with that amount of people there would probably be some people you like and some people you don’t like and that’s just the way it is. Just because they’re professional golfers there’s a lot made about it.