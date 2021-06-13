Cancel
Challis, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Challis

Posted by 
Challis Today
Challis Today
 9 days ago

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvMdin00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

