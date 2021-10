Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with goalscorer Takumi Minamino for their Carabao Cup win against Preston. However, Klopp says Minamino can still do more. "Taki is a player of high quality but the problem with Taki, actually, there is no problem," the German told reporters. "But it's just the other players in his position are really good and thank God for us that we have had no injuries there.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO