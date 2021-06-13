Cancel
Baker, MT

Baker Daily Weather Forecast

Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 9 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvMSxg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

