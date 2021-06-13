Cancel
Garberville, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Garberville

Posted by 
 9 days ago

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0aSvMDy100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

