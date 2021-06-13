4-Day Weather Forecast For Garberville
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.