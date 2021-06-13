Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marvell, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Marvell

Posted by 
Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 9 days ago

MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvM9WM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marvell Today

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
14
Followers
78
Post
561
Views
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marvell, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marvell, ARPosted by
Marvell Today

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(MARVELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marvell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Marvell, ARPosted by
Marvell Today

Marvell is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(MARVELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marvell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marvell, ARPosted by
Marvell Today

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Marvell

(MARVELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marvell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.