Kingsville, OH

Kingsville Weather Forecast

Kingsville Post
 9 days ago

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvLy3100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingsville, OH
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Kingsville, OH
Kingsville is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(KINGSVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!