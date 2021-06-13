Daily Weather Forecast For Langdon

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 30 mph



