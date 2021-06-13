Cancel
Langdon, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Langdon

Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 9 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cCcr_0aSvLxAI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Langdon Updates

Sunday has sun for Langdon — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LANGDON, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Langdon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.