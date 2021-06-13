Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain City, WI

Fountain City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 9 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aSvLwHZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
11
Followers
96
Post
608
Views
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain City, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fountain City, WIPosted by
Fountain City Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fountain City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.