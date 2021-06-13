Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial, NE

Imperial Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 9 days ago

IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvLuW700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
2
Followers
71
Post
332
Views
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Imperial, NEPosted by
Imperial Digest

Imperial is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(IMPERIAL, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Imperial. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Imperial, NEPosted by
Imperial Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Imperial

(IMPERIAL, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Imperial. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.