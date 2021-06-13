Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haines News Watch

Sunday set for rain in Haines — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 9 days ago

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aSvLfWS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
1
Followers
62
Post
202
Views
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Extreme Weather#Nws
Related
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Haines

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Haines: Tuesday, June 22: Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight; Thursday, June 24: Rain; Friday, June 25: Light rain likely
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Haines Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Haines: Monday, June 21: Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Light rain likely during the day; while
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Haines

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Posted by
Haines News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.