Sunday set for rain in Haines — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAINES, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Haines Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:

Sunday, June 13 Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.