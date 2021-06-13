Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvey, ND

Weather Forecast For Harvey

Posted by 
Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 9 days ago

HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvLWWn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
2
Followers
73
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvey, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvey Nd Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related