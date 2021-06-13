Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncan, AZ

Weather Forecast For Duncan

Posted by 
Duncan Times
Duncan Times
 9 days ago

DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvLOiD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Duncan Times

Duncan Times

Duncan, AZ
13
Followers
63
Post
401
Views
ABOUT

With Duncan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related