Mona, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Mona

Mona News Beat
 9 days ago

MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvLEsx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 65 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mona, UT
ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mona, UT
#Newsbreak#Nws
