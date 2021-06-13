Silver Bay Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
