Shamrock, TX

Sun forecast for Shamrock — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Shamrock Journal
 9 days ago

(SHAMROCK, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for Shamrock, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shamrock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvLBEm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shamrock, TX
Shamrock Journal

City
Shamrock, TX
