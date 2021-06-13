Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis, KS

Sunday has sun for Ellis — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 9 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvLAM300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
2
Followers
88
Post
252
Views
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ellis, KSPosted by
Ellis Journal

Weather Forecast For Ellis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ellis: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of t-storms overnight; Friday, June 25: Chance of
Ellis, KSPosted by
Ellis Journal

Sun forecast for Ellis — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ELLIS, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ellis, KSPosted by
Ellis Journal

Ellis is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ELLIS, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentPosted by
Ellis Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELLIS, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ellis Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Ellis, KSPosted by
Ellis Journal

Events on the Ellis calendar

1. The PH-04 Space Chile Challenge; 2. Annual OK Kids- Cedar Bluff; 3. Ellis City Wide Garage Sale; 4. Ellis County Fair Barrel Races and Ranch Rodeo; 5. Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Hays;