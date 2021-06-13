Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Santa Claus

Santa Claus Voice
 9 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Claus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvL8fq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

