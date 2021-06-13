Baudette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
