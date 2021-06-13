Cancel
Baudette, MN

Baudette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Baudette Daily
 9 days ago

BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvL48w00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baudette, MN
