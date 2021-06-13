4-Day Weather Forecast For Warren

WARREN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



