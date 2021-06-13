Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronda, NC

A rainy Sunday in Ronda — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 9 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Ronda, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ronda:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvL1Ul00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
21
Followers
86
Post
573
Views
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronda, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ronda, NCPosted by
Ronda Today

Weather Forecast For Ronda

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ronda: Monday, June 21: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June
Ronda, NCPosted by
Ronda Today

Jump on Ronda’s rainy forecast today

(RONDA, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ronda Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Ronda, NCPosted by
Ronda Today

Sun forecast for Ronda — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(RONDA, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ronda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!