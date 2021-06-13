Cancel
Tonopah, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Tonopah

Tonopah Post
Tonopah Post
 9 days ago

(TONOPAH, NV) A sunny Sunday is here for Tonopah, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tonopah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvKzp700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tonopah Post

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tonopah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Tonopah Post

Tonopah Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tonopah: Wednesday, June 16: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 17: Partly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while