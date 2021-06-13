Paden City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.