Solon Springs Weather Forecast
SOLON SPRINGS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
