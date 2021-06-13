Cancel
Inglis, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
 9 days ago

INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvKqsa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Inglis, FL
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

