Daily Weather Forecast For Inglis
INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
