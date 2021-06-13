Cancel
Webster, SD

Webster Weather Forecast

Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 9 days ago

WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvKoMM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Webster

(WEBSTER, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Webster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.